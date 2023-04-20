Local 10 News gets inside look at extensive flood damage to schools in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Stranahan High School Principal Michelle Padura took Local 10 News on a tour of the school Thursday after areas in Broward County received a record 25.91 inches of rain last week.

“In this (workout) room, we had about a foot to a foot and a half of water intrusion,” said Padura.

Most of the workout room received drywall damage and some of the flooring had to be ripped out.

“Because of the damage, obviously, these spaces are not being utilized by our students so it will happen some impact, especially in this room right here,” Padura said.

She said the aerobics and wrestling rooms also sustained damage, but the auditorium was hit the hardest.

“It’s hard to see and it’s hard to tell your kids things that we have been working so hard to attain here at the school (and) that we have suffered some losses,” Padura added.

Local 10 News also visited Parkway Middle School where there was also extensive damage to the drywall of their orchestra pit.

The carpet was ripped out of the floors and multiple blowers were in place to prevent mildew.

“As you can see damage here in our orchestra pit,” said Parkway Middle School Principal Angeline Flowers. “You can see where the ceiling has bubbled a little bit.”

Broward School Board Member Debi Hixon told Local 10 News that the auditorium was one of the areas that sustained the most damage at the school.

“The damage in the auditorium is quite extensive,” she said.

School Board members estimate there are about $10 million worth of flood damage in schools throughout Broward County as of Thursday.