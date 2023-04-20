Miramar man arrested for voyeurism crimes in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Broward County arrested a man accused of trespassing on someone’s property and touching himself.

Pembroke Pines police officers took 28-year-old Miramar resident De’Andre Jenkins into custody on Wednesday.

According to police, Jenkins entered the screened-in patio of a home in the Egret Walk community of Pembroke Pines and was seen masterbating while watching three people inside the home.

He took off when the victims realized he was out there, police said.

Police said leads were quickly developed and Jenkins was soon identified as the suspect. He was also linked to two other similar incidents that happened in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Jenkins was arrested on residential burglary, voyeurism and exposure of sexual organs charges.