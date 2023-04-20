Sheriff: Man dies after rescuers pull him from waters off Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A 72-year-old New England man died Wednesday after a “water incident” off Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Mark J. Gosciminski, of South Easton, Massachusetts, was on Alligator Reef attempting to swim to a vessel at around 9:45 that morning, when he reportedly began to struggle.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded as well as a U.S. Navy helicopter. Rescuers pulled Gosciminski from the water and flew him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead, Linhardt said.

Linhardt said there were no signs of foul play and autopsy results were pending.