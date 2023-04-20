Unexpected wakeup call: Emergency test wakes Floridians before 5 a.m.

Millions of people across Florida shot out of bed early Thursday morning, when the state issued a test of its emergency alert system to cell phones.

The mobile test went off at 4:45 a.m., and read “This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

It came with a jarring sound that many people on social media say jolted them out of bed.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer polled people on Twitter about the early wakeup call and nearly two-thirds of voters said they are going to disable the alerts for the future.

Do you plan to turn off/disable #emergencyalerts on your smart devices after the 4:45 AM test alert today? — Saira Anwer (@SairaWPLG) April 20, 2023

According to the Florida Association of Broadcasters, this is the testing schedule.

State officials say the testing is necessary so that alerts are ready to go for emergencies like hurricanes or other severe weather events.