MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took custody of 26 Cuban migrants Friday who made landfall in the Marquesas Keys, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar confirmed.

According to Slosar, 20 of the migrants are adults and six are juveniles.

The group arrived on the uninhabited islands west of Key West via a homemade boat, Slosar said.

No other details were immediately released.