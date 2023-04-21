BSO detectives searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Pompano Beach

Authorities said Kyla Samaria Ja’Khi Waldo was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Sunday near the 900 block of Southwest 15th Street.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Pompano Beach.

Authorities said Kyla Samaria Ja’Khi Waldo was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Sunday near the 900 block of Southwest 15th Street.

Waldo is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 171 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing multi-colored animal print pajamas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.