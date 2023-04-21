Local crews launch operation to clear historic flood damage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than a week after historic flooding overtook parts of Fort Lauderdale, the water is gone and in its place is debris.

The city is dealing with a wave of muck and bulk items lining hard-hit neighborhoods as residents start to sift through what’s left after the storm.

“Some people are going to be ready to rip everything out—day one,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo with ‘AshBritt.’ “Others will need time to process.”

AshBritt has been hired by the city of Fort Lauderdale to help with all the cleanup.

The company launched a fleet of massive trucks across designated disaster zones, running from sunup to sundown, taking bulk items to waste management.

“We sat down with the public works department and with Melissa Doyle’s leadership, created nine zones to make sure we have truck allocations and presence in each zone,” said Perkins Castillo.

The city of Fort Lauderdale has also launched a debris tracker online to help residents report concerns and monitor progress.

Click here for how to help crews by properly disposing of bulk items.

Click here for the city’s debris tracker.