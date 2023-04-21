Miami-Dade woman faces attempted murder charge after stabbing boyfriend during infidelity dispute

MAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman was arrested Thursday after stabbing her boyfriend during an infidelity dispute, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home near the 500 block of Southwest 37th Street around 3 a.m., after receiving reports about a verbal altercation.

Upon arrival, police said they spoke with Robert Bracho, who told them that he was asleep when his girlfriend, Chantel Dominique Vazquez, 37, woke him up by slapping him.

Detectives said that Bracho told them he was woken up by Vazquez so she could confront him over infidelity issues.

According to an arrest report, Bracho told police that after being confronted, he and Vazquez started becoming verbally abusive toward each other.

Police said at one point during the argument, Bracho told Vazquez that their relationship was over and that he was going to leave.

Bracho told police that Vazquez became irate from the breakup and armed herself with a kitchen knife, according to the police report.

Authorities said Bracho told them that Vazquez attacked him by swinging the knife at him and trying to stab him while yelling, “I’m going to f-----g kill you.”

Bracho told police he was “in fear for his life” when he raised his arm to avoid being stabbed, but was struck on his left wrist, which caused a large laceration, according to the report.

Investigators said Bracho called 911 and requested police and fire rescue services to come to the home.

Bracho was transported to Coral Gables Hospital where he required 16 stitches, according to police.

Vazquez was taken to the MDPD Midwest District Station for questioning and then later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.

She is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.