Miami man wins $1 million prize playing Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A Miami man is $1 million richer after playing the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

According to Lottery officials, Amaury Valdes, 51, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Lottery officials said Valdes purchased his winning ticket from Fresco y Más, located at 14655 SW 104th St. in Miami.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game launched on July 4, 2022 and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.”