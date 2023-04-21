Nearly all gas terminals now open at Port Everglades following historic flooding

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Nearly all gas terminals are back in service at Port Everglades following last week’s historic flooding, Port Everglades officials confirmed Friday.

According to officials, 11 out of 12 gas terminals are now operating and the final terminal is expected to be in operation by the end of the day.

Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher said Wednesday that the county is seeking to mandate that any new privately-owned pumps installed at Port Everglades be raised to withstand higher water.

“We are going to be changing our ordinance to make sure any future terminals that are on board, they have to elevate their pumps,” he said.

The gas crisis began following days of historic rainfall and flooding last week, which left the gas terminals’ pumps inundated with water.

Fisher assured the public that the fuel, however, has not been contaminated by the water.