WATCH: Alligator gets too close for comfort in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator certainly enjoyed sunning itself on docks in a Cutler Bay neighborhood — but residents didn’t exactly enjoy its presence.

Now, it’ll have to sun somewhere else.

Video shared by Pesky Critters Wildlife Control shows trappers pulling the nuisance gator from the water and trapping it as part of the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.

The company said the gator posed a threat to residents.

If you encounter an alligator: