WATCH: Alligator gets too close for comfort in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator certainly enjoyed sunning itself on docks in a Cutler Bay neighborhood — but residents didn’t exactly enjoy its presence.
Now, it’ll have to sun somewhere else.
Video shared by Pesky Critters Wildlife Control shows trappers pulling the nuisance gator from the water and trapping it as part of the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.
The company said the gator posed a threat to residents.
If you encounter an alligator:
- Don’t approach it, Call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) if you’re concerned about an alligator
- Don’t walk pets near the water’s edge, always keep dogs on a leash near lakes and canals and stay at least 20 feet away from the water’s edge when walking near these areas.
- Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. Therefore, avoid swimming at night. Do not swim outside of posted swimming areas or in waters that might be inhabited by large alligators. Dogs often attract an alligator’s interest, so do not swim with your dog.
- Never feed an alligator; it’s dangerous and illegal. Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps. Do not throw them into the water. Although you are not intentionally feeding alligators when you do this, the result can be the same.
- Alligators are a fundamental part of Florida’s wetlands, canals, swamps, rivers and lakes, and they are found in all 67 counties.