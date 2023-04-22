All gas terminals now open at Port Everglades following historic flooding

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – All 12 gas terminals are now back in service at Port Everglades following last week’s historic flooding, Port Everglades officials confirmed Friday evening.

Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher said Wednesday that the county is seeking to mandate that any new privately-owned pumps installed at Port Everglades be raised to withstand higher water.

“We are going to be changing our ordinance to make sure any future terminals that are on board, they have to elevate their pumps,” he said.

The gas crisis began following days of historic rainfall and flooding last week, which left the gas terminals’ pumps inundated with water.

Fisher assured the public that the fuel, however, has not been contaminated by the water.

“The driving public in southern Florida should continue to see service stations replenished over the coming days as fuel continues to arrive by ship. There are two vessels in port ready to unload and four more tankers offshore,” said Port Everglades Public Information Officer Joy Oglesby in a news release on Friday.