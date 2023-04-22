77º

Detectives search for burglars who stole weapons, ammunition in Broward

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives continued their search for the burglars who used a stolen vehicle to steal weapons and ammunition from Declaration Defense, a gun range and store in Broward County.

The thieves crashed through glass and removed iron to break into the two-story building that houses an indoor shooting range with 14 indoor lanes in Pompano Beach.

The relatively new gun store had an inventory of rifles and handguns in glass displays that were available for rent near the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Andrews Avenue. The ammunition was for sale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said the burglary was at about 3 a.m., on Friday. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

