Hallandale Beach crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, authorities say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured in Hallandale Beach overnight Saturday.

Authorities said firefighters responded to a crash around 4 a.m. near the 800 block of West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

According to investigators, three vehicles were involved in the crash sustaining heavy damage and one vehicle was left torn in half.

Local 10 News was at the scene where one vehicle had its airbags deployed and seats hanging out of the car with glass and a tire littering the ground.

Police were seen blocking off the area with yellow caution tape near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Authorities later confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash and another was transported to Aventura Hospital as a level 2 trauma alert.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Detectives have not revealed the identity of the victim that was killed in the crash.