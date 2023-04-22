Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out two 8-week-old brother and sister puppies named “Albert” and “Ava.”

Wachter said the puppy duo could be mixed with Labrador and could weigh anywhere from 40-60 pounds when fully grown. They have currently have sharp puppy teeth and are very playful.

Both Albert and Ava spent time in a volunteer foster home and are looking for something permanent.

According to Wachter, Albert is a little feistier than Ava, but it could be because he was making his Local 10 debut.

She asks their owner to take the time to devote to them and help train the dogs.

Wachter says both puppies have all of their updated vaccinations and are ready to be taken home.

The Humane Society of Broward County is still hosting its “Underdog Madness” event this weekend in hopes to find a permanent home for more of their furry friends.

According to Wachter, some of the dogs in the event have since been adopted and more dogs are looking to be taken home by their new owner.

She says a dog named “Marie” is still available for adoption and has been at the Humane Society for more than 200 days.

Wachter also spoke about a cat named “Bubbles” that is looking for a forever family.

Bubbles the cat is looking for her forever home. (WPLG)

Bubbles is a Hemingway and was given up because her elderly owner moved into an assisted living facility where she couldn’t take her.

Wachter says Bubbles is around 4 years old and came from a multi-cat household and gets along with other cats but would probably do best in an adult home.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.