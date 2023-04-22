77º

Local News

Shooter gets away after killing man in Broward

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Pompano Beach, Crime
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a murder on Friday in Pompano Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the shooter who killed a man on Friday in Broward County.

At about 6 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area south of West Sample Road and west of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Fire Rescue personnel found the man injured in a residential area along a canal on Northwest 35 Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Terrace.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to deputies.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email