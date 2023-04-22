Shooter gets away after killing man in Broward

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the shooter who killed a man on Friday in Broward County.

At about 6 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area south of West Sample Road and west of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Fire Rescue personnel found the man injured in a residential area along a canal on Northwest 35 Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Terrace.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to deputies.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location