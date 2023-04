MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The 2023 Beach Polo World Cup was hosted at Collins Park in Miami Beach this weekend.

It’s the largest and most noticeable beach polo event in the world.

The event features eight international teams and over 120 horses.

Sunday was the final day for the event, with the first matches getting started at 2 p.m.

Some of the best polo players in the world will be on the sane.

Also featured were a series of offsite events that fuse polo, fashion and luxury.