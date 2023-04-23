Predawn shooting in Liberty City under investigation

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

A large police presence was observed early Sunday morning, including a CSI vehicle that was parked in the middle of the street, and crime scene tape blocking off a significant portion of the road.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 60th Street at approximately 5:33 a.m., police said.

They responded after receiving a shot spotter alert and arrived to find a man who had been shot and appeared to be in critical condition, according to police.

Fire rescue workers responded and rushed the victim to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.