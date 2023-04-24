Police: Man shoots woman during ‘heated dispute’ in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man shot a woman late Sunday night during a “heated dispute” in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest 189th Street and 55th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police, the man pulled out a gun during his heated argument with the woman and shot her.

Police said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.