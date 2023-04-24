Police: Suspect leads officers on chase following carjacking in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man is in custody following an early morning carjacking and police chase in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed Monday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the carjacking was reported at 4:07 a.m. and the stolen vehicle was spotted by officers a few minutes later in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Powerline Road.

Police said a chase ensued and the driver ultimately barricaded himself inside the victim’s vehicle at Northeast 13th Street and Fourth Avenue.

The police department’s SWAT team then responded to the scene and the suspect eventually surrendered, authorities said.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Police said the victim was injured during the carjacking and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. His or her condition is unclear at this time.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. No other details were immediately released.