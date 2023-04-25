Authorities respond to school bus crash in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 193rd Street and Quail Roost Drive in South Miami Heights.

According to MDFR, no victims were transported to the hospital after the crash.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where rescue crews were seen helping students off the bus.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

