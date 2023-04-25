Deportation flights to Cuba taking place for first time since 2020

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time in several years, deportation flights to Cuba are taking place.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, a flight carrying more than 100 Cubans who were interdicted at sea and picked up at the US-Mexico border were sent back to the communist island.
Cuba said it would start receiving migrants as part of an agreement with the Biden Administration.
The last removal flight was in December of 2020.
Flights were grounded mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.