Deportation flights to Cuba taking place for first time since 2020

(Desmond Boylan, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A classic American convertible car passes beside the United States embassy as Cuban flags fly at the Anti-Imperialist Tribune, a massive stage on the Malecon seaside promenade in Havana, Cuba, July 26, 2015. The United States Embassy in Cuba is opening visa and consular services on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023. It was the first time since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed American presence in Havana(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time in several years, deportation flights to Cuba are taking place.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, a flight carrying more than 100 Cubans who were interdicted at sea and picked up at the US-Mexico border were sent back to the communist island.

Cuba said it would start receiving migrants as part of an agreement with the Biden Administration.

The last removal flight was in December of 2020.

Flights were grounded mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.