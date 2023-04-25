77º

LIVE

Local News

Deportation flights to Cuba taking place for first time since 2020

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cuba, Politics
FILE - A classic American convertible car passes beside the United States embassy as Cuban flags fly at the Anti-Imperialist Tribune, a massive stage on the Malecon seaside promenade in Havana, Cuba, July 26, 2015. The United States Embassy in Cuba is opening visa and consular services on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023. It was the first time since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed American presence in Havana(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File) (Desmond Boylan, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time in several years, deportation flights to Cuba are taking place.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, a flight carrying more than 100 Cubans who were interdicted at sea and picked up at the US-Mexico border were sent back to the communist island.

Cuba said it would start receiving migrants as part of an agreement with the Biden Administration.

The last removal flight was in December of 2020.

Flights were grounded mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter