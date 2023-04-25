79º

Developing: Paramedics respond to fumigated bulding in Pompano Beach

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Fire Rescue personnel responds to a warehouse on Tuesday in Pompano Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Paramedics responded to a warehouse that was evacuated on Tuesday amid poisoning concerns in Pompano Beach.

A HAZMAT team was investigating the concern at the Baer’s Furniture Warehouse, at 1589 NW 12 Ave., after the facility had been fumigated.

Fire Rescue personnel wait outside of a warehouse on Tuesday in Pompano Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel was handling the situation, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

There were a few ambulances on standby while employees waited in the parking lot to learn if it was safe to enter the warehouse.

This is a developing story.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez and Luis Castro contributed to this report from Pembroke Park. Torres contributed to this report from Miami.

