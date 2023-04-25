Developing: Paramedics respond to fumigated bulding in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Paramedics responded to a warehouse that was evacuated on Tuesday amid poisoning concerns in Pompano Beach.
A HAZMAT team was investigating the concern at the Baer’s Furniture Warehouse, at 1589 NW 12 Ave., after the facility had been fumigated.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel was handling the situation, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
There were a few ambulances on standby while employees waited in the parking lot to learn if it was safe to enter the warehouse.
This is a developing story.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez and Luis Castro contributed to this report from Pembroke Park. Torres contributed to this report from Miami.