Developing: Paramedics respond to fumigated bulding in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Paramedics responded to a warehouse that was evacuated on Tuesday amid poisoning concerns in Pompano Beach.

A HAZMAT team was investigating the concern at the Baer’s Furniture Warehouse, at 1589 NW 12 Ave., after the facility had been fumigated.

Fire Rescue personnel wait outside of a warehouse on Tuesday in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel was handling the situation, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

There were a few ambulances on standby while employees waited in the parking lot to learn if it was safe to enter the warehouse.

This is a developing story.

