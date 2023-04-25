Judge admonishes Columbus High senior facing 23 counts over fake IDs

MIAMI – A high school student who is set to graduate in three weeks and has plans to become an attorney appeared before Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Tuesday morning.

The senior at Christopher Columbus High School, a private all-boys Catholic school in Miami-Dade’s Westchester neighborhood, was wearing an orange jumpsuit after spending the night in jail.

A prosecutor said police officers had arrested him on Monday during a traffic stop for driving recklessly after finding nearly two dozen fake identifications in his car.

“There is no quick money in life. You have got to work hard to make money; there is nothing easy,” Glazer told him. “When something is too good to be true, it is. Look at the criminal consequences you are facing now.”

The Columbus high school student was in handcuffs when he told Glazer that his goal was to attend Miami Dade College and transfer to Florida International University — if he didn’t get accepted to FIU.

Without a criminal juvenile record, the student was facing 23 counts of a third-degree felony over the possession of fake driver’s licenses that he admitted to selling to other students, according to the prosecutor.

“I was a kid once and I may or may not have had a fake ID to get into a club,” Glazer told the prosecutor in court, adding that she got caught when she was 16.

The student’s mother thanked Glazer profusely after the judge set her son’s bond at $5,000 and recommended pre-trial services. The prosecution wanted a $25,000 bond and information about the origin of the fake IDs.

Glazer encouraged the student to “think smart” and said Columbus High was a good school, so FIU shouldn’t have a problem admitting him.

“Listen! ... Do well in school and then you can come back here one day as a lawyer,” Glazer told the student.