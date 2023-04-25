Man surrenders on child porn charges in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 39-year-old man from Pembroke Pines surrendered to authorities Monday on child pornography charges.

According to authorities, the department began investigating in July 2022 after the Broward County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that a Pembroke Pines resident was uploading child sexual abuse material.

Detectives eventually identified Moshe Mike Kraiem as a potential suspect and began surveillance on him.

According to police, detectives obtained a search warrant for Kraiem’s home and members of the SWAT team seized “digital evidence” from the residence on March 16.

Police said Kraiem surrendered to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on Monday and is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of transmission of pornography by an electronic device and one count of computer pornography.

Despite his arrest, police are still asking that anyone with further information about Kraiem’s alleged illegal activities call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.