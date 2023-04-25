Pembroke Pines man arrested on multiple child porn charges

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County announced the arrest of a man for allegedly possessing and transmitting child porn.

According to Pembroke Pines police, they started an investigation in July of last year that eventually led them to 39-year-old Moshe Mike Kraiem as a possible suspect.

After surveilling Kraiem, officers obtained a search warrant and served it at his home on March 16.

During the search, officers seized digital evidence, police said.

Kraiem surrendered himself to the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail on Monday.

He is facing ten counts of possession of child pornography, one count of transmission of pornography by electronic device and one count of computer pornography.