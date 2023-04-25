Surveillance video released months after hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade

Surveillance video was released Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County that seriously injured a man.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this year in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the victim, Angel Moreno, 31, of Hialeah, was walking west on Northwest 75th Street near 32nd Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 when he was struck by a dark sedan that fled the scene.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the sedan as it struck the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported Moreno to a nearby hospital.

On Tuesday, police said Moreno is still recovering from his injuries months later.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.