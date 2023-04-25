Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following the fatal shooting of another teenager at an apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to his arrest report, Archie Cox Jr., of Miami, was taken into custody April 3 on a second-degree murder charge.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. March 21 at the North Park at Scott Carver apartment complex in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 23rd Court.

Miami-Dade police said they arrived to the scene to find a 16-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, detectives discovered that the victim and suspect had been involved in a verbal dispute that night that resulted in them getting into a physical altercation.

After the fight ended, the victim walked away, at which time Cox pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, striking him in the head, authorities said.

According to the report, Cox fled the scene but later responded to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau where he provided a video-recorded statement.

The statement was redacted from the publicly-released report.

Cox was ultimately arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.