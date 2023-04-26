Man arrested in Florida Keys after deputies said he led them on chase driving stolen van

Van reported stolen used in police chase in Florida Keys.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Key arrested a man who allegedly led them on a chase in a stolen van.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Evan Joseph Dodge from New Albany, Ohio was spotted in the van at approximately 4:41 p.m. Tuesday near Mile Marker 18.

The van had been reported stolen out of Key West, authorities said.

Deputies laid out spikes and flattened the van’s tires, but Dodge continued driving anyway.

Eventually he stopped near Mile Marker 30 and was taken into custody. Deputies said Dodge told them he had been smoking methamphetamine.

Dodge was arrested on charges of DUI, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.