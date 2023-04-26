Police: Attempted murder suspect arrested after seeking refuge inside Tootsie’s

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police arrested a man on multiple charges Tuesday, including attempted murder, after chasing him into Tootsie’s gentlemen’s club, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, police were initially called to a building at 99 Northwest 183rd St. around 2:45 p.m. in reference to a man who was refusing to leave from the front of the building.

Police said officers tried to stop the suspect, Shemari Omar Malik Callwodd, 27, as he was walking toward the building’s rear entrance, but Callwodd fled, running through the first floor of the building toward the front entrance.

According to his arrest report, Callwodd was seen trying to re-enter the building through a separate entrance, which was locked.

As officers approached the door, they saw that glass was shattered and Callwodd was running west, holding what appeared to be a black handgun, authorities said.

Police said Callwodd then ran into the parking garage of Tootsie’s and entered the business through a door inside the parking garage.

“At that time, the business was not open to the public nor was he invited to enter and remain,” the arrest report stated.

According to the report, officers entered the strip club and took Callwodd into custody, confiscating his gun and clearing it of ammunition.

“I took custody of the firearm and observed a device attached to the rear of the slide,” an officer wrote in the report. “This device attached was an auto sear, commonly referred to as a switch. This device is used to make a handgun fully automatic which is prohibited under state and federal law.”

As officers were detaining Callwodd, a 911 call was received from a Miami-Dade County bus driver who said he heard a loud noise and then noticed that the right side of his window had been struck by a bullet, along with the front glass door.

The bus driver said he saw Callwodd running with a gun in his hand as Miami Gardens police officers ran after him.

No one on the bus was shot, authorities confirmed.

According to the report, Callwodd has a protection order against him in Hillsborough County and was not permitted to purchase or possess any firearms or ammunition.

He was arrested on numerous charges, including second-degree attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile, discharging a machine gun, aggravated assault with a firearm, burglary, criminal mischief, carrying a concealed firearm and openly carrying a weapon.