Slain crime victims honored at annual vigil in Davie

A somber vigil was held in Broward County on Tuesday night to remember victims of crimes who passed away.

DAVIE, Fla. – A somber vigil was held in Broward County on Tuesday night to remember victims of crimes who passed away.

Grieving families gathered to fondly remember their loved ones.

One father whose daughter was murdered read a poem and told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic that he feels his child with him every day.

Others read poems and spoke from the heart about the ones they had lost.

Broward Victim’s Rights Coalition along with the Leadership Broward Foundation hosted the vigil, which is held annually during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Names of those who passed away are inscribed on a plaque at Long Key Nature Center in Davie for all to see and reflect on.

Terry Arner lost his daughter, 37-year-old Tory Beth Arner, nearly three years ago.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators charged Mateusz Lubnicki with her murder.

He’s still awaiting trial.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, you see the name there which makes you happy, but it’s sad that it’s there,” said Arner. “That’s all that we ever pray for, that there’s justice. Justice so that this doesn’t happen to another person again.”

Plaque after plaque are displayed, memorializing the beautiful souls who are no longer with us, gone but never forgotten.

“We feel her presence, we hear her, we sees signs that she sends, it’s just amazing the lives she has touched,” Arner said.