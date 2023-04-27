Girl recovering after neighbor’s dog, ‘out for blood,’ mauls her in Miami Gardens

A neighbor’s dog got loose and attacked a little girl who was playing in the front yard of a Miami Gardens home.

Seven-year-old K’lonie Hughes is recovering at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital after her grandmother, Carletha Rodgers, said she was mauled by a dog.

“I was livid,” she said. “I was upset, I was livid.”

The little girl was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

The attack happened in a neighbor’s front yard, just steps from her grandmother’s home.

“By the time she looked back, the dog was already in the yard on top of her, chasing her,” said Rodgers. “And it was biting and chewing on her leg.”

The little girl suffered severe bites to her leg and ankle.

“The bites are bad, they’re really bad,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers said the dog came from a home at the end of the block.

Thursday morning, both parties were visited by animal services, which Rodgers said took the dog away.

“I love dogs, but that dog is out for blood,” she said. “And it’s not the first time he’s gotten out and done this. So if we didn’t do what needed to be done, he could get out and kill someone the next time.”

Animal services confirmed to Local 10 News that the dog was in their custody and that its owner had agreed for it to be put down.