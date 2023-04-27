Home destroyed in fire in Cooper City; no injuries reported

COOPER CITY, Fla. – One person was home Thursday afternoon when a fire erupted in the back of their home in Cooper City, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane confirmed.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Southwest 94th Way.

According to Kane, firefighters arrived to the scene to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the residence.

“As firefighters began to arrive and make entry into the home, they reported high heat and limited visibility from heavy smoke inside the home requiring an aggressive fire attack,” Kane said in an email to Local 10 News.

Kane said the bulk of the fire was in the rear portion of the inside of the home and extended to the exterior patio, causing the roof of the patio to collapse.

According to Kane, about 40 firefighters responded to the fire, which was fully extinguished after about 20 minutes.

Kane said the resident who was inside the home at the time was not injured, however the 1200-square foot home appears to be a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.