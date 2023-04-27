New details released in fatal shooting of Broward teen riding electric scooter

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim killed in a shooting on April 22, 2023, in West Park as 18-year-old Kyandre K. Johnbaptiste.

WEST PARK, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers confirmed Thursday that detectives are searching for those who were inside an older-model, silver Toyota Corolla when an 18-year-old was gunned down while riding his electric scooter.

Authorities said the car has tinted windows and missing hubcaps.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Southwest 30th Street and 41st Avenue in West Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim, identified Monday as Kyandre K. Johnbaptiste.

Detectives say an occupant inside a silver, older-model Toyota Corolla fatally shot 18-year-old Kyandre K. Johnbaptiste on the night of April 22, 2023, in West Park. (Broward Crime Stoppers)

Deputies said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Johnbaptiste to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

“BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene detectives responded to the scene to process evidence and speak to witnesses,” BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said in a news release. “Detectives learned that Johnbaptiste was riding an electric scooter when he was shot and collapsed on the roadway.”

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that a car pulled up beside Johnbaptiste and someone inside rolled down the window and fired a single shot, hitting him.

A young man who identified himself as Johnbaptiste’s best friend told Ramos that he has no idea why someone would want to harm his friend.

“I don’t know if he was targeted or it was a misunderstanding -- wrong person,” he said.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 754-800-5383. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the U.S.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos contributed to this report.