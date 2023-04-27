Past arrest report shows warning signs before Sunrise man killed ex at resort, then self

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – There were warning signs that cropped up in the months before a Sunrise man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a Hallandale Beach resort, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News.

A December domestic violence case against the suspect, Davon Hilton, was headed to trial at the time police said he ambushed his ex-girlfriend and another man Monday morning, shooting the pair, leaving the 19-year-old woman dead and the man in critical condition.

The shooting happened at the valet area inside the parking garage of the Beachwalk Resort, located at 2602 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

On Wednesday, Hilton, 22, shot and killed himself while with a rideshare driver in Plantation as he was being tracked by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.

According to the police report, on Dec. 1, Hilton headed to his ex’s home to exchange custody of their now-orphaned child, who will turn 2 on Friday.

There was an argument, according to the report, in which “Hilton threw a closed fist punch with his left arm and hit the top right portion of (her) head.”

That blow knocked the mother and baby to the ground.

He then “grabbed on to her hair and began to drag her,” police said.

A court date was scheduled for Wednesday in that case.

Police said the man Hilton shot remained in critical condition as of Thursday evening.