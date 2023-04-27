Police: Homeless man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at driver in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of shooting at a driver in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. in a parking lot near the 14000 block of Northeast Fifth Place.

According to an arrest report, a victim was sitting in their vehicle when they were approached by 27-year-old Tommy Lenz Exantus, who opened the driver’s-side door and pulled out a gun.

In response to Exantus pulling out a gun, the driver also pulled out a firearm and gunfire was exchanged, according to police.

Investigators said after speaking to the victim late Tuesday night, they were able to identify Exantus through social media.

Authorities did not report any injuries in the incident or give a motive for the shooting.

MDPD’s robbery interdiction detail apprehended Exantus and transported him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.

He is facing one count of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon while committing an offense.