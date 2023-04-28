Finding balance between weight loss drugs and surgery

Following news of yet another contender that may soon come to market, bariatric surgeons are ‘weighing in’ on the future of these surgical solutions to obesity.

MARGATE, Fla. – Diabetes drugs that can produce significant weight loss continue to be a hot topic of conversation.

“I do not think it’s going to affect, dramatically, bariatric surgery, why? because we operate on patients that are 100 pounds overweight. these medications are going to help patients lose 10 percent of their excess body weight, 20 pounds, 30 pounds, that’s it so you’re still going to be short of what you need to lose,” said Dr. Raul Rosenthal, a Bariatric Surgeon with Cleveland Clinic Weston.

Rosenthal said the drugs are beneficial following weight loss surgery to help patients keep the pounds off.

A key drawback of the diabetes-based weight loss drug is the cost, which is well over a thousand dollars a month.

The maker of Wegovy, the only one approved by the F.D.A. to specifically treat obesity, is pressing for Medicare coverage of the medication.

