Man accused of threatening to kill Aventura Shake Shack worker over ‘bad attitude’

AVENTURA, Fla. – A Miami man’s return to the Aventura Mall Shake Shack Thursday landed him in jail, police said, because he had previously threatened to kill one of its employees — and they had the audio to prove it.

According to an Aventura police report, Jamaal Antonio Fullwood, 30, had gone to the restaurant just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 to pick up two drinks he had ordered through Uber Eats.

However, “unsatisfied” with the service he was getting, police said he began yelling “I’ll slap you” at an employee and told her “don’t act new in front of all these white people!”

He proceeded to call the worker a “b----” and a “h--,” according to police, then cancelled his order in the app and walked out with his drinks.

The report states the worker had never met Fullwood.

Things wouldn’t end there, police said.

The report states that Fullwood then called Aventura police threatening to go to Shake Shack with an AK-47, but wouldn’t elaborate further.

He then called Shake Shack and left a profane, threatening voicemail, police wrote:

“Hey, this is Cam’ron here. I’m calling because I went to pick up an order there, and a little Black b---- y’all got working there gave me bad attitude. Because of that issue, I’m gonna kill her when she gets off of work. She’s not gonna be working for y’all no mo’. That b---- is dead. I’m gonna kill her and I’m gonna kill anyone else that gave me a motherf---ing problem. Y’all feel like y’all can’t fix the issue? B---- gon’ die. Should’ve been real respectful. Lil Black skinny b---- that works there during the daytime around this time is real disrespectful and she don’t deserve to live. I will kill a b----.” Transcript of voicemail to Shake Shack, from Aventura police report

Police said he then called Aventura police dispatch again and made more threats:

“Dispatcher: Aventura Police, do you have an emergency? Fullwood: Yeah, I just gotta eat my-- there’s about to be because I’m calling because I’m actually on my-- I actually had to go home ‘cause I’m coming back with my gun. Dispatcher: One moment, please. Fullwood: Let me tell you why, nah let me tell you why! Dispatcher: Hold on a second, please. Aventura Police. Fullwood: I’m calling y’all to give y’all a warning. I went home and I’m coming back with my AK because I wanna hit up the Shake Shack and the little blih, the little Black b---- gave me an attitude like I did something wrong, talking about calling security on me because how about I ordered that I ordered. So since she wanna do that, get technical with that, get me killed, I’m gonna come back and blow her motherf---ing head off in front of everybody just to let you know. Dispatcher: Where are you going? Fullwood: Shake Shack. Dispatcher: Shake Shack at the mall? Fullwood: Uh huh, I just left there. I’m coming back to blow her whole head off because her attitude.” Transcript of call to Aventura police, per report

Following his return to the restaurant Thursday, police arrested Fullwood on a second-degree felony charge of making a threat to kill.

Police took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he had been held on a $7,500 bond.

A judge ordered him, if released, to be on house arrest, according to jail records.