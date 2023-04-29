Woman, teenage boy shot while in car in Miami-Dade, police say

Detectives investigate a shooting on Friday night in Miami-Dade's West Little River neighborhood.

MIAMI – A street shooting injured a woman and a teenage boy who were in the same car on Friday night in northwestern Miami-Dade County, police said.

The woman and the teenage boy were shot at about 9:20 p.m., in the area of Northwest 80 Street and 11 Court, in the West Little River neighborhood, according to police

Detectives investigate a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade's West Little River. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the woman was shot in the upper body. The teen was injured in the leg, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

A witness told Local 10 News, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, that she heard two rounds of rapid fire and then the police sirens.

Fire Rescue personnel respond to a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used separate ambulances to rush the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. A paramedic wrapped the woman’s head.

The shooter fled, so a Miami-Dade police helicopter was involved in the search late Friday night.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

