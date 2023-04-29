Woman, teenage boy shot while in car in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI – A street shooting injured a woman and a teenage boy who were in the same car on Friday night in northwestern Miami-Dade County, police said.
The woman and the teenage boy were shot at about 9:20 p.m., in the area of Northwest 80 Street and 11 Court, in the West Little River neighborhood, according to police
Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the woman was shot in the upper body. The teen was injured in the leg, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
A witness told Local 10 News, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, that she heard two rounds of rapid fire and then the police sirens.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used separate ambulances to rush the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. A paramedic wrapped the woman’s head.
The shooter fled, so a Miami-Dade police helicopter was involved in the search late Friday night.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.
Location