DOJ: 2 Broward men arrested after selling ‘ghost guns’ and ‘switches’ to investigators

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men from Broward County were arrested this week after being accused of selling illegal “ghost guns” and “switches” to investigators, the Department of Justice confirmed Friday.

According to the DOJ, Marshal Vivian Harris, 37, of Davie, and Wisler Majeure Jacques, 40, of Margate, appeared in federal court in Miami following their arrests for dealing firearms without a license and possession or transfer of a machine gun.

According to court documents, federal agents began investigating Harris and Jacques in February.

Detectives said during that time, Jacques allegedly sold about 27 “ghost guns” and 48 auto sears to investigators.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms with no serial numbers and are often sold disassembled, requiring buyers to build them at home.

Auto sears, also known as “switches,” are small devices that, when added to a handgun, turn the handgun into a machine gun.

According to prosecutors, Jacques obtained the ghost guns from Harris before selling them to law enforcement.

The DOJ said law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at Harris’ home on Tuesday.

During the search, agents found 3D printing equipment and a computerized mill machine that was designed to manufacture firearms parts, as well as several partially completed ghost guns, prosecutors said.