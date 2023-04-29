Fort Lauderdale mayor, residents come together for donation drive to help flood victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale residents came together Saturday morning to help those still recovering from this month’s historic flooding.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Floyd Hull Stadium, near the Edgewood community for an event called “Fort Lauderdale Cares.”.

In addition to handing out free food, clothes and water to impacted residents, organizers also gathered a group of volunteers to help walk the neighboring community and helped clean up any remaining debris.

Local 10 News spoke with one Fort Lauderdale resident who said his home was hit hard by the flood.

“I never thought I would see the water getting higher and higher into my house the way it did,” he said. “This is unbelievable.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis was also at the event meeting with residents following his trip to Washington D.C.

“We’re trying to help those most in need,” said Trantalis. “Those that came today are receiving food, clothing and we also have backpacks for kids and items that they might need moving forward.”

Event organizers also received help from United Way and the Salvation Army, which collected many of the donated items.

Anyone still interested in donating non-perishable food, clothes and cleaning supplies can do so by leaving them at the Salvation Army, located at 1801 Broward Blvd.

