Golden Beach police sergeant shot following pursuit of stolen vehicle in Hollywood, authorities say

HOLLYWOOD – A police sergeant with the Golden Beach Police Department was injured after being shot overnight Saturday during a pursuit of two suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

According to Golden Beach police, units with Sunny Isle Police Department and the GBPD were attempting to stop a stolen car around 3:15 a.m. heading north on Ocean Boulevard.

Authorities said as the stolen car attempted to go east on Hallandale Beach Boulevard when the driver lost control of the car, which prompted the individuals to run on foot.

According to police, responding officers chased the suspects on foot at which time Golden Beach Police Sergeant Joseph Bautista was shot.

Golden Beach Sergeant Joseph Bautista (WPLG)

Two suspects were apprehended at the scene and taken into custody, which began in Golden Beach but ended up in Hollywood, according to police.

Hollywood police confirmed Saturday they recovered the gun used to shoot the officer.

According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, Bautista was shot twice in the arm and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

“The officer is stable and going into surgery so obviously we are grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach police officer,” she said.

Police did not immediately say what charges they planned to file against the unidentified suspects.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bautista has been with the GBPD for ten years.