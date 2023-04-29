Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out 3-year-old “Alita.”

Wachter said Alita is a Huskie mix waiting for the right family to come and adopt her.

She said that Alita is polite and walks nicely on a leash.

According to Wachter, Alita’s past is a mystery, so they don’t know how she is with other dogs but wasn’t barking when other dogs walked in front of her at the shelter and encourages her future owner to schedule a dog meet if interested in adopting her.

Wachter said Alita loves belly rubs and is usually calm. She will shed and will need to be brushed on a regular basis.

The Humane Society of Broward County also informed Local 10 viewers about a 5-year-old cat named “Sasha.”

Wachter said Sasha is a Calico cat and was given up by her elderly owner who had to move into an assisted living facility.

Sasha had some cat friends that she previously lived with and those are up for adoption as well.

According to Wachter, Sasha is looking for a quiet home to live in.

Sasha the cat is looking for a forever home. (WPLG)

Wacher also shared some information about a plant sale that the Humane Society of Broward County is hosting Saturday which you can read below.

PLANT SALE (WPLG)

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.