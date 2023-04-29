84º

Local 10 joins hundreds of walkers in Miami-Dade to increase pancreatic cancer awareness

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Local 10 News anchor Nicole Perez was out early Saturday morning in helping raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

She joined nearly 200 people with PurpleStride at Tropical Park in southwest Miami-Dade.

Survivors of the disease were celebrated and also participated in the walk.

The Miami chapter and all chapters nationwide held their walks on Saturday as part of a nationwide initiative to find a cure.

According to event organizers, there were more than 60 events happening all across the country with nearly 65,000 participants taking steps to increase awareness for pancreatic cancer.

Organizers said that nearly $150,000 was raised on Saturday for pancreatic cancer research.

According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, statistics showed the five-year survival rate increased to more than 10 percent.

