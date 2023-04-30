Deputy injured in early morning crash on Florida Turnpike

A Broward Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A deputy was injured after being involved in a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach, just north of the Sawgrass Expressway.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, several police and fire agencies responded to the crash.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

There were no other injuries reported.

Investigators said they were looking into the cause of the crash.