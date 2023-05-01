2 drivers injured in crash in Davie; accident leads to road closure

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that injured two drivers Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred in the area of University Drive and Griffin Road.

Police said one of the drivers suffered serious injuries and is being airlifted to a hospital.

Davie Fire Rescue is transporting the other driver to a local hospital by ground, authorities said.

“We do ask drivers to seek alternate routes away from University and Griffin until roadways are reopened,” a spokesperson for the police department said in an email to Local 10 News. “Currently, the intersection of University and Griffin Road, northbound and westbound are closed.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.