American Airlines pilots picket at Miami airport after union strike vote

MIAMI – A group of American Airlines pilots were picketing at Miami International Airport on Monday, and that wasn’t the only airport where it happened.

The airline is now feeling the heat as its pilots are demanding higher salaries and better working conditions, according to the union that represents them.

“Our pilots are very frustrated with the airline’s disregard for their schedules,” said Gregg Overman with the Allied Pilots Association.

Roughly 2,000 American Airlines pilots hit airports across the country Monday for an informational picket.

It comes one day after 99% of the union members who voted authorized a strike against the airline.

Customers with flights booked Monday nervously took notice.

Latansy Hutchin was at MIA awaiting her flight to Memphis.

“This is really an inconvenience for us, where we spend our hard earned dollars, flying with y’all and you need your pilots,” Hutchin said. “Clearly, without them, how you gonna function?”

There were few delays or cancellations inside of MIA on Monday.

The vote is just the first in a series of steps before a strike could happen that could align with the busy summer travel season.

“It would be painful, and that’s why we really hope we don’t have to go there,” said Overman. “Our preference is for a negotiated solution.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for American Airlines said, in part:

“We remain confident that an agreement for our pilots is within reach and can be finalized quickly. The finish line is in sight…. We remain focused on completing the handful of matters necessary to reach an agreement our pilots deserve.”