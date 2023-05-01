Man found dead at Fort Lauderdale hotel

Police are investigating after one person was found dead inside a hotel room in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police officers and crime scene detectives were spotted outside a hotel room Monday morning, where a body was later seen being removed from the room.

Hotel guests at the Ramada hotel on State Road 84, just west of Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale told Local 10 News that police arrived there shortly after 8:30 a.m.

A woman in the hotel room directly below the room where officers removed the body from said she was surprised to see the commotion outside.

“I didn’t hear anything. All I saw was this morning an ambulance and all that,” she said. “Two fire department trucks and police all over, but I don’t know why.”

The woman said she often saw the person who had been living in the room where the death occurred coming and going from the hotel.

She said the woman had been living there for at least a few weeks, however police said the person who was found dead inside the room was a man.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said in an email to Local 10 News that foul play is not suspected.

The cause of death, however, has not yet been released.