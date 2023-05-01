Deputies looking for Honda linked to North Lauderdale killing

Wanted flyer for a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting in North Lauderdale.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a sedan and its driver following a fatal shooting in North Lauderdale Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the 7400 block of Kimberly Boulevard.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Broward Health North. Authorities aren’t releasing his name, citing Marsy’s Law.

According to BSO, detectives were able to locate images of the red sedan, believed to be a Honda Accord with stock rims.

Anyone with information on the car, driver or shooting is asked to call BSO Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Authorities offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.