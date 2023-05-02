80º

Local News

Detectives investigate false alarms at 6 universities and colleges in South Florida

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Cody Weddle , Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Education, Miami-Dade County, University Park, Sweetwater, Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach County, Boca Raton, St. Lucy County, Fort Pierce
Authorities responded to Florida International University in Miami-Dade County and City College in Broward County to investigate false reports.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives were investigating the source of the emails and calls that prompted false alarms on Tuesday at university and college campuses in South Florida.

The active-shooter hoax prompted student evacuations at educational institutions in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and St. Lucy counties. Police officers and fire rescue personnel responded before detectives announced the false alarms.

The hoax affected Florida International University in Miami-Dade’s University Park campus; and at Florida Atlantic University students at Broward’s Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach’s Boca Raton campuses.

There were also false alarm reports at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, at the Palm Beach Atlantic University campus in West Palm Beach, at Everglades University in Boca Raton, and at Indian River State College’s Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Related social media

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

Cody Weddle joined Local 10 News as a full-time reporter in South Florida in August of 2022. Before that, Cody worked regularly with Local 10 since January of 2017 as a foreign correspondent in Venezuela and Colombia.

email