Detectives investigate false alarms at 6 universities and colleges in South Florida

Authorities responded to Florida International University in Miami-Dade County and City College in Broward County to investigate false reports.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives were investigating the source of the emails and calls that prompted false alarms on Tuesday at university and college campuses in South Florida.

The active-shooter hoax prompted student evacuations at educational institutions in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and St. Lucy counties. Police officers and fire rescue personnel responded before detectives announced the false alarms.

The hoax affected Florida International University in Miami-Dade’s University Park campus; and at Florida Atlantic University students at Broward’s Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach’s Boca Raton campuses.

There were also false alarm reports at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, at the Palm Beach Atlantic University campus in West Palm Beach, at Everglades University in Boca Raton, and at Indian River State College’s Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Related social media

FIU Alert Update: This morning @FIUPOLICE received reports of an active shooter in AHC 3. Officers have cleared the building and are now conducting a methodical search.

There is no danger to anyone on campus.

The call appears to be false. — FIU (@FIU) May 2, 2023

This is a developing story.